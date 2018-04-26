

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead and three others have been rushed to hospital after a stolen car left the roadway and ended up in a ditch south of Bolton.

It happened on Highway 50 near Countryside Drive just before 1 a.m.

Sources tell CP24 that the vehicle, a black Honda Civic, may have been used in an attempted break-and-enter at a transport truck yard about one kilometer south of the crash site immediately prior to the crash. They say that the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed after some people in the yard confronted the suspects.

It is believed that the collision involving the vehicle then occurred a short time later. Sources have told CP24 that it is possible that the vehicle may have been sideswiped by another vehicle prior to the crash.

Paramedics say that one of the injured parties was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition while the other two were transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The crash happened on the border between Peel Region and York Region. Though the injured parties were transported to hospital by Peel paramedics, the investigation is being handled by York Regional Police.

York police tell CP24 that they are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the accident or the events leading up to it.

The intersection of Highway 50 and Countryside Drive is currently closed due to that investigation.