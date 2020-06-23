CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
One dead, another critically hurt after car, dump truck collide west of Newmarket
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 2:55PM EDT
One person is dead and another was critically hurt when a dump truck and a car collided on Highway 9 west of Newmarket on Tuesday afternoon, York Regional Police say.
Police said they were called to Highway 9 and Jane Street at about 2:21 p.m. for a report of a serious collision involving a car and a dump truck.
They arrived to find one person deceased in the car, and another person with life-threatening injuries.
The critically injured person was evacuated to a trauma centre via Ornge air ambulance.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
All motorists have been asked to avoid the area.