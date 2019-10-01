

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 24-year-old man is dead and another is in hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Jane and Finch, Toronto police say.

It happened in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive, south of Finch Avenue West, just after 9:30 p.m.

Toronto police said two male victims were located with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said both victims were rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Duty Insp. Mandeep Mann told CTV News Toronto that one of the victims was pronounced dead in hospital.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

No suspect information has been released.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police were called a few metres away on Driftwood Avenue and Venetian Crescent for a shooting.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was located suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they also located multiple shell casings at the scene.

Mann said at this point, it is too early to link both shootings.