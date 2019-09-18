

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle collision in Markham.

Emergency crews were called just after 4 p.m. in the area of Ninth Line and Highway 7 for reports of a collision.

York Regional Police said five vehicles were involved.

Two drivers from two separate vehicles were both taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said one of the drivers has died while the other remains in critical condition.

Several others sustained minor injuries.

Investigators have closed the intersection for investigation.