One dead, another in hospital after collision on Highway 410 in Mississauga
Published Friday, April 7, 2023 7:28AM EDT
One person is dead and another is in hospital following a collision on Highway 410 in Mississauga early Friday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are currently investigating the two-vehicle crash, which happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 near Highway 407.
Police say the collision claimed the life of a passenger in one of the vehicles. The driver of the same vehicle was transported to hospital with critical injuries.
No one in the second vehicle was injured, according to police.