One dead, five injured after multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill
Police say one person is dead after a crash in Richmond Hill on Sunday. (CP24)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 10:03PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 18, 2019 11:08PM EDT
York Regional police say at least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill on Sunday night.
Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Jefferson Forest Drive for report of a crash.
A vehicle had reportedly flipped and caught fire, said police.
York paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
They transported five people to hospital: three to local hospital and two to a Toronto hospital.
Yonge St. is closed between Jefferson Side Road and 19th Avenue in Richmond Hill.