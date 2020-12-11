One person is dead, another remains trapped, and four others are in hospital following a partial building collapse in London, Ont.

The incident occurred shortly before noon at a four-story building under construction on Teeple Terrace, near Wonderland Road South and Springbank Drive.

Emergency crews said a wall collapsed, trapping people who were working at the site.

Five people were rushed to hospital, one of them without a pulse.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the London Health Sciences Centre confirmed that the person who was without vital signs has since died.

Two of the patients are in serious condition, while two others are in fair condition. The hospital said it would not be providing any further details about victims.

The City of London said a sixth person was assessed at the scene for a minor injury, but was not transported to hospital.

Crews were still working to free two people at the site after the first five were transported to hospital, emergency officials said at a news conference.

“The building was a four-storey building. I'm not sure at what point of construction the building was under. I do know that there is a considerable amount of debris,” Matt Hepditch of the London Fire Department told reporters at the scene. “The investigation is ongoing. Our crews are working to help with removing anyone who's left inside.”

Video from the scene showed workers digging feverishly to try reach those still trapped.

London police said they were using a drone to help in the rescue effort.

At around 5:30 p.m., the city said just one person remained trapped at the scene.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the Ontario Fire Marshal has authorized the deployment of two Heavy Urban Search and Rescue teams (HUSAR) from Toronto to assist with the search.

@ONFireMarshal @jonpeggOFMEM have authorized the deployment of the Heavy Urban Search and Rescue (HUSAR) team to London, Ont for a structural collapse. The team is preparing and deploying. @Toronto_Fire @TorontoMedics @TorontoPolice — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) December 11, 2020

It’s not yet clear what caused the wall to collapse and officials could not say how many people were at the site when it happened.

The building collapse triggered a Code Orange at the London Health Sciences Centre, a state associated with disasters where a large number of people require emergency treatment. A number of doctors also responded to the scene. Just before 4 p.m., the hospital said the Code Orange had been cancelled.

“LHSC has determined it has sufficient capacity required to respond to this tragic event,” the hospital said in its statement.

Emergency officials are urging people to avoid the area.