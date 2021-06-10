An apparent skydiving accident in Innisfil has left one person dead.

At around 1 p.m., Skydive Toronto reported that a skydiver had gone missing and emergency crews began searching a nearby field.

The missing skydiver was later found in a field near 4th Line and 10 Sideroad, Innisfil Fire Deputy Chief Brent Black told CTV News Barrie.

South Simcoe Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have not released any information on the victim.

-With files from CTV News Barrie’s Kim Phillips