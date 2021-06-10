One dead following apparent skydiving accident in Innisfil
South Simcoe Police attend a field along the 4th Line and 10 Sideroad in Innisfil, Ont. after a skydiver went missing and was found fatally injured in a field on Thurs. June 10, 2021 (Tristan Phillips/CP24)
Published Thursday, June 10, 2021 1:36PM EDT
An apparent skydiving accident in Innisfil has left one person dead.
At around 1 p.m., Skydive Toronto reported that a skydiver had gone missing and emergency crews began searching a nearby field.
The missing skydiver was later found in a field near 4th Line and 10 Sideroad, Innisfil Fire Deputy Chief Brent Black told CTV News Barrie.
South Simcoe Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Police have not released any information on the victim.
-With files from CTV News Barrie’s Kim Phillips