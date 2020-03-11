

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is dead following a fire at an apartment building in Parkdale.

Police say a small fire broke out at a 20-storey Toronto Community Housing building near Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m.

A person was found without vital signs inside a unit and paramedics later confirmed that there had been a fatality.

The age and gender of the deceased have not been released by investigators.

Police say the fire has now been extinguished and the cause and origin of the blaze is under investigation.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and a Toronto Fire investigator have been called to the scene.