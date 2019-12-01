

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person is dead and multiple people are injured following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 east of Kingston on Sunday afternoon.

The Ontario Provincial Police said about 30 to 40 passenger vehicles and tractor trailers were involved in the crash that happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Highway 15 and Montreal Street.

Paramedics said 16 patients were taken to hospital, three of them with life-threatening injuries. One other person was treated and released at the scene.

People who were stranded have been taken to a warming centre in Kingston, police said.

All westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed between Joyceville Road and Highway 15.

The vehicles left on the highway will be towed, OPP said. Motorists are asked to call the Frontenac Detachment of the OPP on Monday for details on where their vehicles are taken.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area as whiteout conditions are reported.

A winter weather travel advisory is issued for Kingston as a system is expected to bring a significant snowfall.

"Very heavy snowfall rates with poor visibility are likely for a few hours this afternoon. Some blowing snow is also likely," Environment Canada said.

- with files from CTV News Ottawa