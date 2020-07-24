One dead following rollover in King Township: York Regional Police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 8:27AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 24, 2020 8:44AM EDT
York Regional Police confirm one person is dead following a collision in King Township this morning.
The rollover occurred near Keele Street North and Cavell Avenue.
Police say Keele Street is currently closed from 16th Sideroad to 17th Sideroad for the investigation.
