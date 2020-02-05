

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male is dead and four other people were injured when two vehicles collided in Brampton just after midnight on Wednesday.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Torbram Road and Williams Parkway in Brampton at 12:22 a.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a male who was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people from the two vehicles were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries.

The northbound lanes of Torbram Road, southbound lanes of Central Parkway and eastbound lanes of Williams Parkway were shut for several hours to allow for an investigation.