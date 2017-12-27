

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One person is dead and another person is in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash on a ramp linking the Don Valley Parkway to eastbound Highway 401.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the northbound ramp off Don Valley Parkway to the Highway 401 eastbound collector lanes sometime after a 6 a.m. for a report of a collision.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, another person was taken from a vehicle to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

The OPP said the ramp was closed and its officers along with Toronto firefighters were on scene. Highway 401 EB collectors was closed just west of the Don Valley Parkway, until about 10:20 a.m.