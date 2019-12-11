

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One person is dead after a number of cars and tractor trailers collided in snowy conditions on the westbound Highway 401 near Brockville, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.

OPP Eastern Region says sometime around 1 p.m. a number of vehicles collided at Highway 401 westbound and County Road 15 in the town of Maitland, approximately eight kilometres east of Brockville.

One person was located in the wreckage and later pronounced dead.

Their identity was not released.

Officers said a number of vehicles collided in that stretch of the highway and two sections of the westbound lanes — between Maitland and Brockville and again at Deseronto Road.

Detour routes have been set up for both closures.