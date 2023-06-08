Nine people are being transported to hospital, including one in critical condition, following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

It happened near the intersection of Derry and Rexwood roads at around 9:35 a.m.

Early reports from Mississauga Fire indicate that a total of eight vehicles are involved. Images seen on CP24 cameras show a dump truck, taxi and SUV appear to have been involved. CP24 footage also shows a MiWay bus with a smashed windshield, which police say continued through a red light just before the crash.

Paramedics say that one of the patients is in critical condition while two others have serious injuries. The other six are being taken to various local hospitals with minor injuries

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.