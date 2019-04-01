

The Canadian Press





KENORA, Ont. -- Police in northern Ontario say one person is dead and another is in serious condition after a small plane crashed north of Kenora, Ont.

Provincial police say the crash took place on Saturday afternoon on Snowshoe Lake, about 63 kilometres north of Kenora.

They say the remoteness of the site made it necessary to enlist the International Emergency Response Co-ordination Centre to help determine the downed plane's exact location.

Police say they eventually found that the 65-year-old pilot had been killed in the crash, while a 26-year-old passenger was suffering from serious injuries.

They have not released the names of anyone on board the aircraft, described as a Piper J3 Cub.

They say the Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the cause of the crash.