

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead and another person is in critical condition after an apparent shooting involving moving vehicles on Highway 410 in Brampton.

The shooting took place in the northbound lanes of the highway near Sandalwood Parkway at around 2:30 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that the deceased was in a vehicle that ended up in a ditch just beside the exit at Sandalwood Parkway.

A suspect vehicle, meanwhile, reportedly fled the scene following the shooting and was abandoned in a residential neighbourhood immediately east of the highway a short time later.

Footage from that scene on Monday morning shows a black Audi that is riddled with multiple bullet holes.

There have been some reports indicating that the vehicle may have been shot by police while fleeing the area, though that has not been confirmed.

There have also been reports of a carjacking involving an Uber in the area. It’s unclear at this time whether that incident is related.

Police have said that the Special Investigations Unit has been notified.

Highway 410 is currently closed in both directions between Bovaird Drive and Mayfield Road due to the ongoing investigation.

More to come…