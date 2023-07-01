A woman has died and a man is in hospital following a two-alarm fire in Brampton.

Police say the residential fire was called in just after 3:20 on Saturday morning in the area of Barmoral Drive and Bramalea Road. The fire was declared under control just before 5:10 am.

A woman was extradited from the fire and pronounced dead on scene. A man was transported to local hospital with non-life-threatening burns and smoke inhalation.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. It is not yet clear if the fire was criminal in nature.