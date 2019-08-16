

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after an apparent stabbing in Brampton, police say.

Police were first called to a residence on Josephine Court, which is near Williams Parkway and Torbram Road, at around 5:45 a.m.

The deceased party was located at the scene along with the second individual who was transported to hospital.

In addition to that call, police are also investigating a report of a deceased person near Williams Parkway and Highway 410; however it is unclear whether the two incidents are linked. That call came in 10 minutes after the initial call for the stabbing.

Aerial footage from that scene on Friday morning showed police tape set up around a commuter parking lot in the area.

The southbound lanes of Hwy. 410 are currently closed at Bovaird Drive and Williams Parkway is closed in both directions at Highway 410 due to the police investigation.

It is not clear whether police are searching for suspects in connection either incident.

"Right now our investigation is still really early on," Const. Heather Cannon told CP24. "At this time I don't have any indication that there is any threat to public safety."

Neighbours have told CP24 that the residence where the stabbing occurred was home to a married couple and their children.

“I can’t believe it, there’s never been anything like this in the 15 years I’ve been here," resident Julie Schick told CTV News Toronto.

More to come…