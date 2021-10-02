

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - One person was pronounced dead and another hospitalized following an evening plane crash on an island near Old Montreal, authorities said Saturday.

Montreal Police said emergency crews had been called for a report of a crashed plane in the Ile Sainte-Helene area of the city at about 6 p.m.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada had dispatched two investigators to the scene as of Saturday night to gather details on the circumstances of the crash.

Chris Krepski said the Cessna 172 was towing a banner when it crashed, but he would not speculate on the cause.

The two victims are believed to have been the only occupants of the plane, police said.

Firefighters and paramedic services did not immediately return a request for comment.

There was no immediate word on damage caused by the crash.

Photos from the area showed a large cloud of black smoke in a forested area and emergency crews responding.

The scene of the crash is a popular destination for Montreal's residents and visitors to the city, boasting an amusement park and casino among other attractions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2021.