One person is dead and another has serious injuries following a rush-hour-collision in Vaughan.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Rutherford Road near the Rutherford GO Station at around 6:45 a.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, however they were later pronounced dead. Police say that the driver of the other vehicle is believed to have serious injuries.

Rutherford Road has been closed between Dufferin and Keele streets as police investigate.

GO Transit says that GO buses are currently unable to access the bus loop at Rutherford GO Station as a result.