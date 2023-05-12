One dead, one injured following multi-vehicle collision in Caledon
Published Friday, May 12, 2023 8:26AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed a person has died following a three-vehicle collision in Caledon.
The collision occurred on just after 9 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Highway 9 and Tottenham Road. The crash allegedly involved a pickup truck and two motorcycles.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was air-lifted to a trauma centre and remains in critical condition.
Highway 9 fully reopened at approximately 6:20 a.m. this morning.
Further details have not yet been released.