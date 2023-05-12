Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed a person has died following a three-vehicle collision in Caledon.

The collision occurred on just after 9 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Highway 9 and Tottenham Road. The crash allegedly involved a pickup truck and two motorcycles.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was air-lifted to a trauma centre and remains in critical condition.

Highway 9 fully reopened at approximately 6:20 a.m. this morning.

Further details have not yet been released.