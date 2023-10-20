One person has been pronounced dead following a collision in Brampton Friday morning.

Police say the crash, which involved two tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle, occurred around 5 a.m. in the area of Goreway Drive and Mayfield Road.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, a man of unspecified age, was pronounced dead on scene. One of the transport truck drivers was transported to local hospital as a precaution.

More to come.