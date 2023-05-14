

The Canadian Press





One person has died and seven others are in hospital after a car crash in southwestern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the collision around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Bruce County, Ont.

They say there were eight people in the two cars involved.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene while another was airlifted to a hospital in London with life-threatening injuries.

Six others were taken to hospital for assessment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.