

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person is dead, and two others are critically injured after a three-vehicle collision in Brant County Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Baptist Church Road and Country Road 22 around 1:30 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said two motorcycles and a truck were involved in the crash.

Two occupants in one of the motorcycles were ejected from their vehicle, OPP said.

A passenger of that motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was rushed to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second motorcycle was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

OPP said the truck driver suffered minor injuries and is cooperating with the police.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

OPP have closed County Road 22 from Regional Road 52 to Big Creek Road, and Baptist Church Road between Onondaga Townline and Mulligan Road.