Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.

The three affected individuals are between 20 and 30 years old and began experiencing symptoms between July 15-17, according to a news release from Toronto Public Health (TPH) on Thursday.

The health unit says the infected individuals were born outside of Canada in countries not providing childhood immunization against the disease.

It is unknown where the infected individuals were born.

“TPH has not been able to identify a link between these cases. All three individuals have recently been confirmed to have the same rare strain of serogroup C meningococcal disease,” the release reads.

Most invasive meningococcal disease is associated with a bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis, which causes an infection to the lining of the brain, spinal cord and bloodstream.

“People spread meningococcal bacteria to other people by sharing respiratory and throat secretions (saliva or spit). Generally, it takes close or lengthy contact to spread these bacteria,” TPH says.

More specifically, the infection can be spread by kissing, coughing, and sharing common items such as eating utensils, cups, cigarettes, and musical instruments.

Symptoms of the infection include a fever, aches, joint pain, headache, stiff neck and photophobia.

The disease is known to progress quickly and complications include low blood pressure, seizures, loss of hearing, amputations, brain damage or death.

TPH is encouraging adults between 20 and 36 years old to get the meningococcal disease vaccine as soon as possible if they have not done so yet.

The vaccines are 97 per cent effective in infants within one year of vaccination and decreases to 68 per cent after one year, according to TPH.

The health unit says it is monitoring vaccine demand and is “actively exploring additional vaccination channels.”

More information on the disease can be found on the city's website.