

CP24.com





One person is dead, and two others are injured after a collision in Port Perry Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 7, south of Line 2, for reports of a crash.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He said a second victim was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, while a third victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but Schmidt said it appears to be a head-on collision.

He said the highway will remain shut down for several hours for police investigation.