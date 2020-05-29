One dead, two injured after collision in Port Perry
CP24.com
Published Friday, May 29, 2020 10:37PM EDT
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a collision in Port Perry Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 7, south of Line 2, for reports of a crash.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
He said a second victim was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, while a third victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
The cause of the crash is unknown, but Schmidt said it appears to be a head-on collision.
He said the highway will remain shut down for several hours for police investigation.