

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead and two others are injured after an early-morning collision in Scarborough.

It happened near Meadowvale Road and Generation Boulevard just before 3 a.m.

Police initially said that two people were found on the roadway following a crash involving a minivan and a car.

One of those victims was pronounced dead on scene.

Paramedics say that they transported a female victim to hospital in life-threatening condition and a male victim to hospital in serious condition following the collision.

Meadowvale Road has been closed from Highway 401 to Generation Boulevard as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. Generation Boulevard is also closed at Meadowvale Road.