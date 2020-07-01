

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after an SUV slammed into a tree in Durham Region late Tuesday night.

The single-vehicle collision happened on Webb Road east of the York Durham Townline at around 11:15 p.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that one person was ejected from the vehicle and two others had to be freed by emergency crews.

Police say that all of the victims are in their late teens.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.