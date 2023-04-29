One person has been killed and two injured following a collision in Brampton on Saturday morning.

Peel police said the two-vehicle collision happened near the intersection of Sandalwood Parkway and Hurontario Street. Three people, two women and one man, were injured in the crash.

One woman was pronounced dead in hospital. The other woman and man were taken to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

The intersection is closed while investigators are on scene. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.