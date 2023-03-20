One dead, two injured in shooting outside Fairview Mall
Published Monday, March 20, 2023 4:50PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 20, 2023 5:55PM EDT
One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall on Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the mall, in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road, shortly after 4 p.m.
Two victims were located at the scene with gunshot wounds while a third made their own way to hospital.
Police say that one of the victims was pronounced dead in hospital. The other two victims are listed in life-threatening and non-life-threatening conditions respectively, police say.
Footage from CP24's cameras seems to suggest that the shooting took place in a covered parking lot immediately outside an entrance to the mall.
Multiple evidence markers can be seen beside a black coloured vehicle with its front-door open.
The incident is now a homicide investigation, and police remain on scene investigating.
No suspect information has been released.