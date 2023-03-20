One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the mall, in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road, shortly after 4 p.m.

Two victims were located at the scene with gunshot wounds while a third made their own way to hospital.

Police say that one of the victims was pronounced dead in hospital. The other two victims are listed in life-threatening and non-life-threatening conditions respectively, police say.

Footage from CP24's cameras seems to suggest that the shooting took place in a covered parking lot immediately outside an entrance to the mall.

Multiple evidence markers can be seen beside a black coloured vehicle with its front-door open.

The incident is now a homicide investigation, and police remain on scene investigating.

No suspect information has been released.