

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One woman was killed and two others were injured following a three-vehicle crash in Hamilton on Wednesday night.

The collision occurred on Queenston Road East, near Parkdale Avenue South, at around 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton Police say two of the vehicles involved in the crash collided head-on.

A woman in her 30s had to be extricated from her vehicle and was rushed to a trauma centre without vital signs. She died in hospital a short time later.

Two males were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three people were travelling in separate vehicles, police say.

Queenston Road was closed between Reid Avenue and Parkdale Avenue South for the investigation but the area has since reopened.

Police say they are investigating whether speed or alcohol could be factors in the collision.