One driver is dead and another is in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Bolton early this morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say it happened at around 2 a.m. in downtown Bolton, a town northwest of Toronto in Caledon.

Police say the two drivers involved in the crash were both taken to hospital, where one has since been pronounced dead.

Caledon OPP say that Queen Street in Bolton remains closed between Willow and Sterne streets as their investigation continues.