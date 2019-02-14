

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel paramedics say one female was taken to hospital following a stabbing in Brampton overnight.

Few details about the incident have been released but paramedics say it happened on Swansea Meadows Drive.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are believed to be serious.

The age of the victim was not provided by emergency officials and police have not released any information on possible suspects.