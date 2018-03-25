

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One firefighter and eight civilians were injured following a three-alarm fire at a home in Toronto’s Christie Pits neighbourhood early this morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m. at a semi-detached home at 703 Dupont Street, near Christie Street.

A caller told emergency personnel that flames could be seen coming from the back of the house and when crews arrived on scene, one side of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was initially reported as a two-alarm blaze but was later upgraded to a three-alarm.

“When the first crews arrived, they encountered very heavy smoke and flames in unit 703. It was already spreading upon the arrival of our crews,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told CP24 at the scene.

The fire spread to three neighbouring homes and the occupants of all four houses got out safely.

“Upon the arrival of our crews, everyone made it out of the home on their own,” Pegg said. “We did not need to perform any rescue this morning.”

One firefighter who fell off of a roof while attacking the blaze has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“The reports are that he was conscious and speaking to other crew mates and he has been transported to hospital,” Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Colten Giffen said earlier Sunday morning.

Three civilians were taken to hospital and five others are currently being assessed by paramedics, Pegg confirmed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

“Our fire investigations team has just arrived so they’ll begin the origin, cause, and circumstance investigation,” Pegg said.

“They are just gathering some preliminary information. I suspect given the number of patients that we’ve had here today, we will be in contact with our colleagues at the Office of the Fire Marshal and the investigation will go forward from there.”

A TTC bus has been brought in to shelter those evacuated as a result of the fire and displaced residents can also seek shelter at a nearby coffee shop, Pegg said.

Dupont Street is closed between Christie and Shaw streets as firefighters try to get the blaze under control.