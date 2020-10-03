One hospitalized after helicopter crash near Barrie: OPP
Published Saturday, October 3, 2020 2:21PM EDT
One person has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a helicopter crashed near Barrie on Saturday.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the incident occurred near Concession Road 7 and County Road 1 in the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio.
Four people were on board when the helicopter fell from about 40 feet, police say.
One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other three passengers were not injured.