One person has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a helicopter crashed near Barrie on Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the incident occurred near Concession Road 7 and County Road 1 in the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio.

Four people were on board when the helicopter fell from about 40 feet, police say.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other three passengers were not injured.