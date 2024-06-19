One in custody after assault downtown: Toronto police
FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2024 1:17PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 19, 2024 1:17PM EDT
One victim is receiving treatment in hospital after police say he was assaulted with a weapon in Toronto’s downtown core.
It happened near Bathurst and Dundas streets at around 12:50 p.m.
Polce said the victim walked into a nearby hospital and is receiving treatment.
One person is in custody, investigators confirmed.