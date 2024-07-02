One person was arrested following a two-vehicle crash in Rosedale early Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred in the area of Sherbourne Street and South Drive, near Bloor Street, shortly before 2 a.m.

Images from the scene show multiple vehicles crashed on a lawn on South Drive.

Police said there were reports of a two-vehicle collision in the area and one male, who was taken into custody at the scene, was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not say what charges the male is facing and investigators have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.