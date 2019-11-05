

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police say a driver is in custody following a fatal crash in Brampton on Monday night.

Police say a vehicle collided with a tree near Da Vinci Avenue and McVean Drive shortly after 11 p.m.

The passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

The driver is in custody and is facing an impaired driving charge, police say.

The ages and genders of the passenger and driver have not been released.