One in custody after man stabbed in Parkdale
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 1, 2021 8:35AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 1, 2021 8:38AM EST
A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood on Friday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue at 6:52 a.m. for a report that a man had been stabbed.
They arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, paramedics said.
Police said a suspect was taken into custody at the scene.