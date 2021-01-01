

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood on Friday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue at 6:52 a.m. for a report that a man had been stabbed.

They arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, paramedics said.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody at the scene.