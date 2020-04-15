A new poll suggests that nearly one in five Ontario households have experienced at least one of the seven symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

The poll, jointly conducted by Forum Research and Mainstreet Research, found that 19 per cent of the 5,045 Ontario households surveyed said that in the last two weeks, someone in their residence had developed one or more of the following symptoms: a fever, a new cough, new headaches, a sore throat, loss of taste or smell, new diarrhea, or shortness of breath.

Approximately eight per cent of respondents reported that someone in their household developed a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, symptoms categorized as stronger indicators of COVID-19 infection.

Fever, cough, and shortness of breath were symptoms most commonly reported among the largest households (five members or more) and among the least wealthy (an annual income of less than $20,000).

About one third of respondents reported having someone in their household with an underlying condition that could aggravate a COVID-19 infection. The most frequently reported underlying conditions include asthma (24 per cent), diabetes (18 per cent), a lung condition (17 per cent), or a heart condition (13 per cent).

The poll found that approximately one in 50 households, or about two per cent of all households in the province, had a member who has been tested for the virus. Of those tested, about one fifth tested positive.

To date, Ontario has conducted about 119,000 COVID-19 tests.

Premier Doug Ford has vowed to ramp up testing after it was revealed that Ontario had the lowest rate of testing per capita compared to the other provinces.

More than 8,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Ontario, including 385 deaths deaths and 3,902 recoveries.

"Just five per cent of households reporting new symptoms consistent with COVID-19 have had testing, and almost two thirds of households with someone experiencing new symptoms had three or more occupants. There is considerable room for expansion of COVID-19 testing among community-dwelling people with symptoms in Ontario,” Dr. Lauren Lapointe-Shaw, an assistant professor in the University of Toronto's Department of Medicine, wrote in her analysis accompanying the poll.

“Syndromic surveillance through phone polling can supplement existing COVID-19 data sources by providing much needed information on community members who are experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms but have not yet been tested."

She added that symptom surveillance can provide a better understanding of the “scale and evolution” of the virus in Canada.

“This is because symptoms start one to two weeks before test results, and at present many people with symptoms cannot access testing,” she wrote.

Strong physical distancing measures have been put in place by the province to slow the spread of the virus, including shutting down non-essential businesses and banning people from gatherings in groups larger than five.

Playgrounds, sports courts, and other outdoor recreational facilities have also been shuttered as part of the orders put in place after the provincial government declared a State of Emergency in Ontario.

The recently released poll measured how closely people are adhering to these physical distancing measures and found that the vast majority of households surveyed said those in their neighbourhood are observing social distancing measures (86 per cent) and are staying at home (91 per cent).

Approximately 97 per cent of households surveyed approve of social distancing and 95 per cent support staying at home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Among those very few who don't approve of social distancing, the largest households are overrepresented (six per cent), as are respondents in the area serviced by the North East LHIN (six per cent),” the poll analysis read.

“Households with potential COVID-19 symptoms are, paradoxically, less likely to approve of social distancing. The same general patterns apply to approval of staying home.”

The poll, which was conducted on April 11 and 12, has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.