

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a robbery at a convenience store in Mississauga.

The incident occurred near Derry Road and Goreway Drive at around 3 a.m.

Investigators have not said how many suspects carried out the robbery but no arrests have been made.

Police have also not released any suspect descriptions.

One man, who paramedics say is about 20 years old, was assaulted during the robbery and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officers are going through video surveillance footage as part of their investigation.