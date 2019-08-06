One injured after shooting in Scarborough’s Curran Hall neighbourhood
Police are investigating a shooting in Scarborough's Curran Hall neighbourhood.
Codi Wilson , CP24.com
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 5:24AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 6, 2019 12:29PM EDT
One male was injured following a shooting in Scarborough’s Curran Hall neighbourhood late Monday night.
Gunshots were reported in a parking lot in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Mossbank Drive at around 11:10 p.m. but no victim was located.
A black SUV was seen speeding away from the area.
Police said a 35-year-old man later walked into a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound and investigators believe he is the victim from the initial scene.
He was later transferred to a trauma centre for further treatment.
The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.