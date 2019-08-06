

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





One male was injured following a shooting in Scarborough’s Curran Hill neighbourhood overnight.

Gunshots were reported in a parking lot in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Mossbank Drive but no victim was located.

A male suspect was spotted fleeing the area in a black SUV.

Police said a male later walked into a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound and investigators believe he is the victim from the initial scene.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.