One injured after shooting in Scarborough’s Curran Hill neighbourhood
Police are investigating a shooting in Scarborough's Curran Hill neighbourhood.
Codi Wilson , CP24.com
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 5:24AM EDT
One male was injured following a shooting in Scarborough’s Curran Hill neighbourhood overnight.
Gunshots were reported in a parking lot in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Mossbank Drive but no victim was located.
A male suspect was spotted fleeing the area in a black SUV.
Police said a male later walked into a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound and investigators believe he is the victim from the initial scene.
The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.