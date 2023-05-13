A woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run in Aurora on Thursday night.

The collision occurred at approximately 9 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 404 and Stouffville Road. Police say a motorcycle was carrying two passengers, one of whom was ejected from the vehicle during the collision.

The driver of the motorcycle fled following the collision, leaving the female passenger with injuries on the highway.

No other injuries have been reported.

Investigators from the Ontario Provincial Police are asking anyone with additional information or dashcam footage to contact local authorities.