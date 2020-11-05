One injured in shooting in city's Jane and Finch neighbourhood
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 5:42AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 5, 2020 5:43AM EST
One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood.
It happened in the area of Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street at around 11:15 p.m.
Reports from the scene indicate that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was transported to hospital for treatment.
Police are on scene and have not released any information on possible suspects.