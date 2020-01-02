One injured, two arrested after stabbing at Vaughan Mills
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 2, 2020 7:04PM EST
York Regional Police have arrested two suspects after a stabbing at Vaughan Mills on Thursday evening.
Police say it occurred near entrance three of the mall, which is located near Jane Street and Rutherford Road.
One person has been taken to hospital, police said. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.
