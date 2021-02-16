One male critical after two-vehicle collision in Scarborough
Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021
One person has been rushed to hospital following a collision in Scarborough.
It happened at Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East.
Toronto police said two vehicles were involved and that one of the drivers was found unresponsive at the scene.
He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police said.
The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene, police said.