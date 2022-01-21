One male is dead after a shooting in Oshawa on Friday afternoon.

Police say that the male was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds but was pronounced dead some time later.

The precise location of the shooting is not immediately clear, though police had previously asked residents to avoid the area of Central Park Boulevard and King Street East due to an active investigation. They also said that there was also a secondary scene at Athol Street and Central Park Boulevard.

Homicide detectives have been called in.

More to come…