

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One male is dead and another remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a violent single-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said a Jaguar left the road and struck a tree near Spadina and Weldrick roads.

Images from the scene showed the remains of a badly mangled vehicle amid debris in the roadway.

Two male victims were rushed to hospital with critical injuries following the crash. Police later said that one of the victims – believed to have been a passenger – died of his injuries. The other victim – believed to be the driver – remains in hospital.

It’s not yet clear what caused the collision.

Local roads were closed off in the area as police investigated the fatal collision, but have since reopened.