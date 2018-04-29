One male dead, another critical after Richmond Hill collision
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 5:17PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 29, 2018 10:16PM EDT
One male is dead and another remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a violent single-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill.
York Regional Police said a Jaguar left the road and struck a tree near Spadina and Weldrick roads.
Images from the scene showed the remains of a badly mangled vehicle amid debris in the roadway.
Two male victims were rushed to hospital with critical injuries following the crash. Police later said that one of the victims – believed to have been a passenger – died of his injuries. The other victim – believed to be the driver – remains in hospital.
It’s not yet clear what caused the collision.
Local roads were closed off in the area as police investigated the fatal collision, but have since reopened.